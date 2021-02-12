Advertisement

Winn Dixie is the next grocer to offer the Moderna vaccine

The Winn Dixie in Panama City off Transmitter Road and in Lynn Haven administered the first shots at 2pm Thursday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:45 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Another chain grocery store is set to give people more opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Winn Dixie started administering the Moderna vaccine across select locations in Florida Thursday, including two places right here in Bay County.

The Winn Dixie in Panama City off Transmitter Road and in Lynn Haven administered the first shots at 2 p.m. Thursday. The grocer will initially offer the free vaccine to health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities and seniors 65 and older.

Winn Dixie District Manager Rob Richardson said this is in keeping with Florida Health Authority guidelines.

“Winn Dixie, our company, and as a store, we’re committed to taking care of our customers. Not only for groceries, but also to take care of their safety and health and that’s what we’re doing here today to help them out,” said Richardson.

Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press release last week that he is proud to partner with Winn Dixie and expand access to the Moderna vaccine.

For updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations, and to schedule an appointment online, you can go online to Winn Dixie Pharmacy. Richardson said approximately 30 appointments are available a day, every 30 minutes.

