PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can now own a piece of Bay High School.

On Saturday, February 13th, at the Panama City Farmers Market at McKenzie Park, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bricks from the old math, science, and locker hall will be sold

Roman Style bricks will be 10$ and Lattice bricks will be 20$.

They will be accepting cash or checks payable to Bay Band Booster. There are limited quantities.

