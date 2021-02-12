Advertisement

You can now own a piece of Bay High School

Bay High School is selling bricks
Bay High School is selling bricks(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You can now own a piece of Bay High School.

On Saturday, February 13th, at the Panama City Farmers Market at McKenzie Park, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bricks from the old math, science, and locker hall will be sold

Roman Style bricks will be 10$ and Lattice bricks will be 20$.

They will be accepting cash or checks payable to Bay Band Booster. There are limited quantities.

