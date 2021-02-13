2021 municpal election candidates finalized

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

We have the full list of 2021 candidates for local races in Lynn Haven, Mexico Beach, Panama City, and Parker.

Candidate qualifying closed at noon Friday.

The seats up for election include Lynn Haven Mayor and two Commissioner seats.

In Mexico Beach, Mayor Al Cathey and Councilmen Jerry Smith and Robert Pollack will be running unopposed.

In Panama City, Mayor Greg Brudnicki and Commissioner Jenna Haligas are running unopposed. The Commissioner Ward 4 seat is between two candidates.

In Parker, the office of Mayor and two council seats are up for election.

You can find the full list here.

