Area scores and highlights for Friday, February 12th
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Basketball/Boy’s
5A-1 Championship
Pine Forest 48 Choctaw 73
5A-2 Championship
Rickards 56 Mosley 59
4A-1 Championship
Rutherford 41 Pensacola 53
4A-2 Championship
Godby 50 Marianna 63
1A-2 Semifinals
Freeport 37 Graceville 65
Holmes 42 Poplar Springs 54
1A-3 Championship
Altha 32 Malone 50
1A-4 Championship
Franklin 64 Crossroad Academy 94
