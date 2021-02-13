Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, February 12th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Basketball/Boy’s

5A-1 Championship

Pine Forest 48 Choctaw 73

5A-2 Championship

Rickards 56 Mosley 59

4A-1 Championship

Rutherford 41 Pensacola 53

4A-2 Championship

Godby 50 Marianna 63

1A-2 Semifinals

Freeport 37 Graceville 65

Holmes 42 Poplar Springs 54

1A-3 Championship

Altha 32 Malone 50

1A-4 Championship

Franklin 64 Crossroad Academy 94

