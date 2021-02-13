Chinese New Year celebrated at the Panama City Trilingual School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Although the traditional New Year was celebrated more than a month ago, the Chinese New Year was celebrated Friday.

The Panama City Trilingual School celebrated with a school performance. The school offers teachings in Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, and English.

Students who are learning Chinese sang songs in the language, performed cultural dances, and even did some Kung fu fighting. All in front of a live audience.

One of the school’s Chinese teachers says it is so rewarding to watch the students perform, because it is like they grow up in front of their eyes.

“Those kids, they’re just so wonderful,” said Wei Zhen, a Chinese teacher at the Panama City Trilingual School. “They follow the instruction, and they follow the music. They already know the Chinese, so it’s really easy for them to do the show, song, dancing.”

The Chinese New Year will celebrate this year as the Year of the Ox.

