Advertisement

Chinese New Year celebrated at the Panama City Trilingual School

They sang songs in Chinese and danced to traditional music.
They sang songs in Chinese and danced to traditional music.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Although the traditional New Year was celebrated more than a month ago, the Chinese New Year was celebrated Friday.

The Panama City Trilingual School celebrated with a school performance. The school offers teachings in Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, and English.

Students who are learning Chinese sang songs in the language, performed cultural dances, and even did some Kung fu fighting. All in front of a live audience.

One of the school’s Chinese teachers says it is so rewarding to watch the students perform, because it is like they grow up in front of their eyes.

“Those kids, they’re just so wonderful,” said Wei Zhen, a Chinese teacher at the Panama City Trilingual School. “They follow the instruction, and they follow the music. They already know the Chinese, so it’s really easy for them to do the show, song, dancing.”

The Chinese New Year will celebrate this year as the Year of the Ox.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the man in the pickup truck died from his injuries. The...
One dead in overnight crash in Walton County
King said what makes this road so dangerous, is drivers not being safe.
Officials respond to Highway 388 safety concerns
A Panama City Beach woman is facing eight counts of fraud after allegedly lying to get...
Panama City Beach woman facing charges for fraudulent prescriptions
Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke was fired during Thursday night’s city council...
PCB City Manager Tony O’Rourke terminated at Thursday’s city council meeting
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk

Latest News

One Blood teamed up with the Lynn Haven Police Department to bring the Big Red Bus out for a...
Lynn Haven Police Department hosts blood drive
State lawmakers hear from locals ahead of their legislative session next month.
State lawmakers hear from Walton County residents ahead of legislative session
Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident