Advertisement

DeFuniak Springs man found guilty of second degree murder

A DeFuniak Springs man has been found guilty of second-degree murder for hitting an 85-year-old...
A DeFuniak Springs man has been found guilty of second-degree murder for hitting an 85-year-old woman in the back of the head with a hatchet.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A DeFuniak Springs man has been found guilty of second-degree murder for hitting an 85-year-old woman in the back of the head with a hatchet.

The state is pushing for Dylan Mancill to receive a maximum sentence of life.

The crime happened in August of 2018 when the victim was trying out a new electric wheelchair.

She stopped at a neighbor’s house to visit.

While talking to the neighbor, the neighbor’s son, Mancill, began pacing behind the victim.

He then picked up a hatchet and struck the woman in the back of the head. Walton County Sheriff’s deputies caught him shortly afterward.

The woman was rushed to the hospital but ultimately succumbed to her injuries nine months later.

Mancill is set to be sentenced on April 6th.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the man in the pickup truck died from his injuries. The...
One dead in overnight crash in Walton County
King said what makes this road so dangerous, is drivers not being safe.
Officials respond to Highway 388 safety concerns
A Panama City Beach woman is facing eight counts of fraud after allegedly lying to get...
Panama City Beach woman facing charges for fraudulent prescriptions
Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke was fired during Thursday night’s city council...
PCB City Manager Tony O’Rourke terminated at Thursday’s city council meeting
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk

Latest News

We talk with the family of the victims killed in the Hwy. 388 wreck earlier this week. Four...
Family Mourns Loss of Loved Ones
Heavy rain is likely at times this weekend & into next week over the panhandle
Weekend Forecast
Mosley, Poplar Springs among those claiming district wins Friday, Rams fall to Pensacol
Mosley, Poplar among district winners, Rams fall to PH S
Florida’s hospitality industry is backing the Governor’s condemnation of potential inter-state...
Florida hospitality industry decries potential federal travel ban