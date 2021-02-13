Lynn Haven Police Department hosts blood drive

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Due to the pandemic, One Blood has not been able to bring the Big Red Bus to its traditional locations. But Friday, they teamed up with the Lynn Haven Police Department to put that Big Red Bus back to work by holding a blood drive.

Bay County has seen a shortage in blood donations over the past year. And due to COVID-19, donations are needed now more than ever. These donations help fill our hospitals and ultimately save lives.

Lynn Haven Police Department Public Information Officer Raymond Gates said the goal for Friday was twenty-five donors, which was met before noon. While a typical drive has around fifteen donors, this drive rounded up about fifty.

Lynn Haven Resident Darlene Legendre believes everyone who is able to donate, should. She explained, “I think everybody should try to give blood and anybody can do it. And even my daughter who’s deathly afraid of needles has since started giving blood just to help others out.”

Lynn Haven Police say they hope to have two more Big Red Bus visits in May.

