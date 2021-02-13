Advertisement

Lynn Haven Police Department hosts blood drive

One Blood teamed up with the Lynn Haven Police Department to bring the Big Red Bus out for a...
One Blood teamed up with the Lynn Haven Police Department to bring the Big Red Bus out for a blood drive.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Due to the pandemic, One Blood has not been able to bring the Big Red Bus to its traditional locations. But Friday, they teamed up with the Lynn Haven Police Department to put that Big Red Bus back to work by holding a blood drive.

Bay County has seen a shortage in blood donations over the past year. And due to COVID-19, donations are needed now more than ever. These donations help fill our hospitals and ultimately save lives.

Lynn Haven Police Department Public Information Officer Raymond Gates said the goal for Friday was twenty-five donors, which was met before noon. While a typical drive has around fifteen donors, this drive rounded up about fifty.

Lynn Haven Resident Darlene Legendre believes everyone who is able to donate, should. She explained, “I think everybody should try to give blood and anybody can do it. And even my daughter who’s deathly afraid of needles has since started giving blood just to help others out.”

Lynn Haven Police say they hope to have two more Big Red Bus visits in May.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the man in the pickup truck died from his injuries. The...
One dead in overnight crash in Walton County
King said what makes this road so dangerous, is drivers not being safe.
Officials respond to Highway 388 safety concerns
A Panama City Beach woman is facing eight counts of fraud after allegedly lying to get...
Panama City Beach woman facing charges for fraudulent prescriptions
Panama City Beach City Manager Tony O'Rourke was fired during Thursday night’s city council...
PCB City Manager Tony O’Rourke terminated at Thursday’s city council meeting
FILE PHOTO: Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference outside of a Panama City Beach Publix...
‘We will not back down,’ Florida’s governor addresses lockdown talk

Latest News

State lawmakers hear from locals ahead of their legislative session next month.
State lawmakers hear from Walton County residents ahead of legislative session
Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident
They sang songs in Chinese and danced to traditional music.
Chinese New Year celebrated at the Panama City Trilingual School