State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban

Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel restrictions in Florida.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida officials are voicing their opinions about a potential travel ban within the state.

Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel restrictions in Florida. The exact nature of those restrictions was never specified.

Governor Ron DeSantis has since spoken out, calling the potential ban “unconstitutional.”

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is also against it. He said tourism is a vital part of Florida’s economy.

“Seventy-five percent of our state’s revenue comes from tourism and tourism-based businesses. So, when I heard this was being contemplated, I wasn’t just angry, I was just unbelievably upset that this was not what was in the best interest for the citizens in the state of Florida, nor Florida’s economy,” Patronis said.

Since the news first broke of the potential ban, White House officials said there have been no decisions made on any public health measures affecting domestic travel.

