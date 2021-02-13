The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield family is quadrupled.

“You know, you don’t ever wish for anything like that to happen to your family members, let alone four people,” Cousin-in-law to the Barfield’s Kiana Walker said.

Walker said seeing the family react to the tragic loss is heartbreaking. The fatal crash on Highway 388 in Bay County Tuesday took the lives of Christy Barfield and her husband Tracey Barfield, also Linda Barfield and Stacey Barfield.

“They were a good bunch honestly. Every time they were together it seems like they had a very good time,” said Walker.

Caitlyn Bell wants her grandmother, two uncles and aunt to be remembered for the loving people they were. Bell describes her family members as outgoing, kind and loved fishing and being outdoors.

“I just want everybody to remember that they were a good family,” said Walker.

Christy Barfield’s daughter-in-law Brittany Young said in a statement “Christy and her husband Tracey were passionate in The Lords Word. While looking through their home we found 8 bibles opened to different scriptures that they were actively reading before they passed.

You truly never know when tragedy will strike and this has been a very difficult time for our family.” Young says her family is shocked and saddened by the sudden loss. She adds that above all... they loved their family.

“The accident itself was just absolutely horrible and you know I saw it and I was like ‘what can I do to help?’” said Walker.

That’s when Walker said the idea to start a GoFundMe came about. Walker said it’s hard enough having to deal with the funeral expenses for one, but unimaginable for four.

“I’m just hoping we get the family, their loved ones, the funding they need for funeral costs or anything,” said Walker.

Walker adds setting up the GoFundMe shows how much they were known and loved in the community. All four Barfield’s were life-long Panama City residents, except Stacey, who lived in Chipley the past two years. Tracey’s, Stacey’s and Linda’s funeral services will be held next Tuesday and Christy’s funeral will be held next Friday. If you want to help the family, the GoFundMe pages are set up at Barfield Family Funerals and Memorials Expenses and Christy Barfield Memorial Expenses.

