Three area girls win individual state championships at the 1A State Meet

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Altha lifters claim two individual state titles at the State Championships at Suwannee High School, in Live Oak, and Wewahitchka one Friday.

The two Altha lifters are Marijane Davis who claimed the title in the 154 classs, and Braeden Smith in the 129 class. Davis topping out with a total of 345 pounds and Smith with 325.

Wewahitchka’s Mariah Baker takes the individual title in the 199 class, totaling 365 pounds, thus becoming the first female lifter ever at Wewahitchka to win a weightlifting state championship.

Other area lifters doing well Friday at the meet Friday were Marianna’s Kayla Maddox, who was second in the 169 class. Altha’s Layla Goins was second in the 110 class. Port st. Joe’s Gabriela Nicodemus and Wewa’s Landin Johnson with third place finishes in the 154 and 169 classes respectively.

Altha finishing second in the team standings with 21 points, behind only host Suwannee which had 26. Saturday at Suwanneee it’s the 2A state championships with Arnold, Mosley, FWB and Choctaw all represented in that event.

