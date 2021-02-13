Two dead in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Two people are dead after a car crash in Calhoun County Friday night.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say one car was driving west on State Road 286 and another was driving south on State Road 69. They say the first car failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 286 and 69, then colliding with the second vehicle’s left side.

The first car began to rotate after the collision, ejecting one of its passengers.

Both cars collided with a fence after impact.

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were seriously injured.

The driver and passenger, two men, 41 and 43, in the second vehicle both died.

