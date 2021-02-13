Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Heavy rain is likely over the weekend ahead
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet weekend here in the panhandle. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of our area through Sunday. Rain totals will range from 3-4″. For tonight skies will be cloudy and heavy rain and thunderstorms will move through. Rain chances will be 100%. The rain becomes more spotty on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances Saturday will be near 90%. As we move through the weekend into Sunday the rain will remain spotty with highs in the low 60s. Rain chances will be 70%. Rain again remains likely through Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

