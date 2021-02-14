Advertisement

Arnold Girls Weightlifting team wins 2A State Championship for the third consecutive year

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Arnold Girls Weightlifting team won State for the third year in a row on Saturday at Suwanee High School with three of their own winning individual State Championships.

Emily Oliver placed first in the 101 lb. weight class, passing second by 20 pounds. Sana Habib placed first in the 129 weight class and set two state records, and Amerie Daniels placed first in the 154 lb. weight class.

The Mosley Dolphins also took home some hardware placing third.

Results:

1. Arnold: 22

2. Port Charlotte: 19

3. Mosley: 17

4. Charlotte: 14

5. Sunlake: 13

6. New Smyrna Beach: 12

7. Winter Springs: 11

8. Clay: 10

9. Lake Wales: 9

10. Choctaw: 9

**Video correction: Location was Suwanee High School instead of St. Cloud High School

