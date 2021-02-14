Bay County Animal Control hosts pet adoption

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since the pandemic started, Bay County Animal Control employees said they’ve seen more and more animals come into their care.

Through these weekly adoption events, they’re able to connect these furry friends with a permanent owner. It only costs $25 to adopt.

Saturday, around 20 dogs were up for adoption. Bay County Animal Control’s Kathy Beatson said adopting a sheltered animal makes all the difference in the world.

”A lot of these animals come in and they don’t know why they’re here. They had an owner and all of a sudden, they’re here. You can hear the noise. You hear how crazy it is. They don’t know why they’re here, but they’re scared when they come in,” Beatson said.

In just two hours, half of the dogs found forever homes.

