Advertisement

Bay County Animal Control hosts pet adoption

By Katie Bente
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Since the pandemic started, Bay County Animal Control employees said they’ve seen more and more animals come into their care.

Through these weekly adoption events, they’re able to connect these furry friends with a permanent owner. It only costs $25 to adopt.

Saturday, around 20 dogs were up for adoption. Bay County Animal Control’s Kathy Beatson said adopting a sheltered animal makes all the difference in the world.

”A lot of these animals come in and they don’t know why they’re here. They had an owner and all of a sudden, they’re here. You can hear the noise. You hear how crazy it is. They don’t know why they’re here, but they’re scared when they come in,” Beatson said.

In just two hours, half of the dogs found forever homes.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the man in the pickup truck died from his injuries. The...
One dead in overnight crash in Walton County
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident
Florida’s hospitality industry is backing the Governor’s condemnation of potential inter-state...
Florida hospitality industry decries potential federal travel ban
Panama City Police say they need the public's help as they continue gathering information after...
Police need public’s help gathering information in accident involving train
Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban

Latest News

PCB is hiring new lifeguards for the upcoming peak season.
Panama City Beach holding tryouts for lifeguards
Flower shops see an increase in sales, despite the pandemic.
Flower shops see boost in sales ahead of Valentine’s Day
SATURDAY EVENING WX 2-13-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 2-13-2021
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
One woman dead after stabbing in Southport