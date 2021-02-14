Flower shops see boost in sales ahead of Valentine’s Day

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

We might be in a pandemic but that’s not stopping people from showering their loved ones with gifts this Valentine’s Day.

In fact, store owners said they are busy this year because Valentine’s day is on a Sunday.

Store owners said many people usually send their loved ones flowers at work.

At Flour and Flowers Co. in St. Andrews, manager Emily Parrish said they’ve been working long hours just to make sure they get everyone’s orders completed on time.

Parrish said they look forward to this holiday every year.

“For any florist, and predominantly bakery as well, Valentine’s Day is probably the busiest day of the year. Everyone needs something sweet and something pretty to take home. So, every year we look forward to this, we get an influx of new customers, people who just hop on Google, they’re looking for last-minute flowers or gifts, and they find us by chance,” said Parrish.

Flower shop owners also said they’ve seen hundreds of people coming into their stores the past few days.

Magnolia’s Flowers owner Susan Velazquez said they received a shipment of 2,000 roses Saturday morning and sold out before they closed.

“This year has been exceptionally busy, even though the pandemic, hasn’t affected us, we sold out of flowers once already this week, and we were ready to get another flower truck in (Saturday),” said Velazquez.

In addition to flowers, sweets and other gifts have been flying off the shelves.

If you were going to wait until the day of, you’re out of luck.

Both places we spoke to are closed Sunday, according to their websites.

