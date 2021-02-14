One woman dead after stabbing in Southport

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing Saturday afternoon at about 1:45 pm. The stabbing occurred at a residence on Kingswood Road, Southport.

Deputies found a 64-year-old female victim with a stab wound. EMS also responded and the victim was taken to a local hospital where she passed away. The victim was identified as Cynthia Ann Black.

Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene were called to the scene. Jacob William Burks, age 36, was identified as the suspect in the stabbing.

The BCSO received a call reporting the theft of an automobile on Sandra Grace Road, near Kingswood. Shortly after, a 911 call was placed by a resident of Briggs Lane, off of Hwy. 77. The caller stated a man that was covered in blood had gotten out of a car and asked them to drive him to a hospital for help. When the caller told the man they would call 911 for him, he ran off into the woods.

Investigators believe Briggs stole the vehicle on Sandra Grace Road, attempted to get help to a hospital on Briggs Road, and then ran into the woods to hide from law enforcement.

Deputies responded to the area, along with the BCSO K9 Unit, and K9 Ronnie assisted in the apprehension of Burks.

Jacob William Burks has been arrested and charged with an Open Count of Murder and Grand Theft Auto. He was taken to the Bay County Jail.

