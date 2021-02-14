Panama City Beach holding tryouts for lifeguards
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Panama City Beach is holding tryouts for lifeguards.
PCB is looking to hire 11 new lifeguards for their 2021 season, which starts April 1.
Some of the requirements to be a lifeguard include a timed mile run, swimming, and you have to be 18 years old.
There will be a lifeguard training academy on March 15.
Beach safety director Wil Spivey said being a lifeguard is one of the most rewarding jobs.
“Your office is the beach and you get paid to train, to work out, swimming, paddling, running. It’s a great job for an athlete, and you get to save lives, you’re educating the public,” Spivey said.
There’s still time to sign up to try out.
You can email wil.spivey@pcbfl.gov.
Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.