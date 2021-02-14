Advertisement

Panama City Beach holding tryouts for lifeguards

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach is holding tryouts for lifeguards.

PCB is looking to hire 11 new lifeguards for their 2021 season, which starts April 1.

Some of the requirements to be a lifeguard include a timed mile run, swimming, and you have to be 18 years old.

There will be a lifeguard training academy on March 15.

Beach safety director Wil Spivey said being a lifeguard is one of the most rewarding jobs.

“Your office is the beach and you get paid to train, to work out, swimming, paddling, running. It’s a great job for an athlete, and you get to save lives, you’re educating the public,” Spivey said.

There’s still time to sign up to try out.

You can email wil.spivey@pcbfl.gov.

