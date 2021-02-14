Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain has been creating problems across the Panhandle over the last several days, and that will continue through the end of the weekend.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the Panhandle through Sunday evening, with a flood warning for the Apalachicola River through Wednesday. The wet pattern will continue through the start of the work week, but drier days are finally on the way. We aren’t looking at rain chances in the forecast for Tuesday, with even more dry air in store by the end of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

SATURDAY EVENING WX 2-13-2021
Heavy rain is likely at times this weekend & into next week over the panhandle
Heavy rain is on the way for the weekend ahead.
Heavy rain is on the way for the weekend ahead.
Friday Evening Forecast