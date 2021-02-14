Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain has been creating problems across the Panhandle over the last several days, and that will continue through the end of the weekend.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the Panhandle through Sunday evening, with a flood warning for the Apalachicola River through Wednesday. The wet pattern will continue through the start of the work week, but drier days are finally on the way. We aren’t looking at rain chances in the forecast for Tuesday, with even more dry air in store by the end of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

