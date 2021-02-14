Advertisement

Video shows gym customer shoving trainer in dispute over mask policy

By WBBM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEWATER, Ill. (WBBM) – Video recorded by an Anytime Fitness gym goer last Thursday shows roughly five minutes of a confrontation that lasted hours.

A man, angry over a trainer’s mask enforcement, is seen pushing the trainer and hurling expletives.

“If you had just kept your [expletive] mouth shut and not played games, I’d be working out,” the man, identified by police as 30-year-old Anthony Myers, says in the video. “It’s a joke. You’re ruining my [expletive] country.”

The man shown on video at the receiving end with his hands up is trainer Adrian Aguilar.

“Hands up, knowing that that would send him the signal: ‘I don’t want to hurt you. I don’t want to fight you. I don’t want to come close to you,’” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said the argument came after two prior attempts to get Myers to wear a mask.

“We’re very strict about mask protocol,” said Aguilar, who added that there are signs posted in the gym to let customers know about the rules.

Later in the video, Myers claims he was wearing a mask when he needed to.

“It was on when I was working out,” he says in the video. “It’s down because I’m dealing with this [expletive].”

Aguilar, the only staff member on hand at the time, said he and Myers both called Chicago police, but officers arrested Myers after seeing the footage.

It’s since been seen by thousands on social media.

“Everyone’s saying, ‘I would have fought him,’” Aguilar said. “I hope that this is a good example to show that you don’t have to, and violence is not the answer.”

Myers is facing misdemeanor charges of trespassing and battery. He’s also been permanently banned from Anytime Fitness.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

