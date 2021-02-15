Advertisement

Iraq officials: Rockets strike outside airport near US base

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say rockets have struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq, wounding at least two civilians and causing property damage.

Three rockets Monday night hit the areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops, the three security officials said.

At least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property, the officials said, without providing more details. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
The coast guard and partner agencies are searching for a kayaker off the coast of Destin.
Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Destin
Florida’s hospitality industry is backing the Governor’s condemnation of potential inter-state...
Florida hospitality industry decries potential federal travel ban
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
One woman dead after stabbing in Southport
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident

Latest News

With Trump's impeachment trial over, Biden wants to see Congress focus on his agenda.
With Trump's impeachment over, Biden wants to see Congress focus on his agenda
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Millions without power in Texas as snowstorm slams US
Despite a dip in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry virus variants may erode pandemic...
UN approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
N.Y. Gov. Cuomo faces impeachment calls over coverup allegations