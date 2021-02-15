Advertisement

Local teen creates boxes for proper U.S. flag disposal

By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over a year ago, Eagle Scout Kaial Hajik had an idea. How can people easily and properly dispose of worn-out U.S. flags?

“It was a flag retirement ceremony for the Eagle Scouts, we went to go get the flags from the landfill and they were just mixed with trash. People tried to dispose of them but they were very poorly mistreated,” Kaial said.

This idea turned into his Eagle Scout project.

Kaial is in the works of building three drop boxes to be set up around Bay County. The first one will be at VFW Post 10555.

“Two others are going to be handmade by wood and those are going to be for the Bay County Range and VFW Post 2185,” Kaial said.

The boxes allow anyone to properly retire a flag. All you do is drop it in.

“I want to make sure people know where to deposit them, when I am done with this project I wanted t I will have instructional videos to notify and educate the public on how to properly dispose of our flags because it is the heart of our nation,” Kaial said.

As an incentive to use the drop box, you can take a picture of yourself disposing of the flag, email the picture to info@showallegiance.com, and receive a coupon to purchase a new U.S. flag.

“The sacred flag, the scared cloth, we hold it so high, it needs and it deems proper retirement,” Kaial’s father Joe Hajik said.

