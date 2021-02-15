Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s another similar start to our work week to what we saw over the weekend. Clouds, fog, and mist will get the day going. But don’t leave home without the umbrellas as better rain chances return to the forecast later today. The morning drive should be fairly dry other than the light mist or drizzle, the afternoon and evening commute will have stormy conditions.

Otherwise, it’s a chilly start with temperatures getting going near 50 degrees. We’ll still turn quite mild this afternoon with highs reaching up to the upper 60s near 70 degrees this afternoon as southerly breezy winds help to warm us up before storms arrive by the mid to late afternoon.

An area of low pressure is moving out of the Western Gulf today stirring up our mid to late afternoon storms. Some storms could be strong or severe. We’ll see a few scattered storms develop in the afternoon ahead of a squall line feature moving through during the late afternoon or evening.

Storms are likely in the Panhandle today from 1pm to 5pm. All severe modes are possible today with gusty winds and an isolated tornado the main threats.

We’ll see this batch of storms move through rather quickly as rain chances diminish into the night. However, we’ll see a big blast of cold air move in behind this system as temperatures tonight dip down below freezing for most. Lows tonight reach the low 30s for areas east of Hwy231, areas to the west of Hwy231 will get colder dipping down into the 20s. With a slightly breezy northwesterly wind taking over tonight, wind chills will be in the teens and twenties out the door tomorrow morning!

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a wind chill advisory go into effect for some of our western counties in NWFL for tomorrow morning’s chill.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with fog and mist in the morning, scattered storms are possible after 1pm with storms becoming likely after 3pm and into the evening. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a cold Tuesday, especially in the morning with wind chills in the teens and twenties, and highs under mostly sunny skies only reaching up to near 50°.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.