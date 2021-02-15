Advertisement

Sunday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a generally drier day across the Panhandle today, and more rain is on the way for tomorrow.

Another front will be entering the region Monday afternoon around 3:00 pm, but the good news is that the event won’t be particularly long-lived. By the early evening hours conditions should clear, and we’re looking at a totally dry day for Tuesday with more rain on the way for the middle of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida’s hospitality industry is backing the Governor’s condemnation of potential inter-state...
Florida hospitality industry decries potential federal travel ban
Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
One woman dead after stabbing in Southport
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say the man in the pickup truck died from his injuries. The...
One dead in overnight crash in Walton County

Latest News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 2-14-2021
SUNDAY EVENING WX 2-14-2021
More Rain WJHG
Saturday Evening Forecast
SATURDAY EVENING WX 2-13-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 2-13-2021
Heavy rain is likely at times this weekend & into next week over the panhandle
Weekend Forecast