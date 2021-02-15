Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a generally drier day across the Panhandle today, and more rain is on the way for tomorrow.

Another front will be entering the region Monday afternoon around 3:00 pm, but the good news is that the event won’t be particularly long-lived. By the early evening hours conditions should clear, and we’re looking at a totally dry day for Tuesday with more rain on the way for the middle of the week.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.