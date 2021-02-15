ToolBank continues to offer disaster relief to local residents

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Sometimes the tools needed after a disaster can be in short supply, but a non-profit out of Atlanta, called ToolBank, is setting up shop in Panama City to help fill that need. Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live with the details.

Toolbank is a nonprofit organization that supplies high-quality tools to charities and other organizations, which reduces costs and helps them accomplish their goals.

ToolBank Disaster Services Program Manager Bill Hess says non-profit organizations can simply reach out to ToolBank, fill out an application, and then pick up the necessary tools for their cleanup projects. He says Panama City’s ToolBank can provide relief in a 100-mile radius of the area.

You can contact Hess at bill.hess@toolbank.org.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.