Advertisement

Alaqua Animal Refuge helps rescue 77 animals in Okaloosa County

By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday morning, Alaqua Animal Refuge received a call from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society asking for help with an animal rescue.

”This lady in Okaloosa County that had horses, chickens, geese, dogs, and cats that they had been watching for a little while. Everything had deteriorated to the point that they needed to move in and rescue these animals,” Alaqua Medical Manager Mindy Moriarty said.

The animals were said to be in a severely neglected situation at Frye Branch in Laurel Hill. Rescuers say the animals were in conditions unfit for any living thing.

”It was bad. There was no grass in sight even if grass could have grown just broken trees, broken shrubs, brush, and nothing but mud,” Moriarty said.

When rescuers arrived at the scene they found starving horses, dead piglets and chickens, and pigs that had been standing in three feet of water.

”For this particular instance, it was the animal control officers who had been out there quite a bit and knew that it was really bad and just needed some assistance with placement and going out and seizing these animals,” Alaqua Outside Manager Alissa Parsons said.

Moriarty said she could see a noticeable change in the animals after they were rescued.

”You could really tell their whole demeanor changed unloading here,” Moriarty said.

Alaqua staff says rescues like these are always hard on everybody.

”For us, as an organization, it becomes the whole reason we are here. We know for us these are a lot of their last chance,” Parsons said.

Parsons adds it will take a few weeks before these animals recover and are ready for adoption.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
The coast guard and partner agencies are searching for a kayaker off the coast of Destin.
Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Destin
Florida’s hospitality industry is backing the Governor’s condemnation of potential inter-state...
Florida hospitality industry decries potential federal travel ban
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
One woman dead after stabbing in Southport
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident

Latest News

The Coast Guard suspended its search for an overdue kayaker Monday near Destin, Florida.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker near Destin
Volunteers collected nearly 90 pounds of trash.
Keep PCB Beautiful holiday cleanup picks up nearly 90 pounds of trash
Dozens of banners line the sidewalks along Harrison Avenue in downtown Panama City.
Black History Month banners recognize notable African Americans
Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested two suspects over the weekend...
Two arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Bay County
A convicted sex offender has been arrested after police say he exposed his genitals to a...
Alleged sex offender arrested in Panama City