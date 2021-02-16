Alaqua Animal Refuge helps rescue 77 animals in Okaloosa County

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Friday morning, Alaqua Animal Refuge received a call from the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society asking for help with an animal rescue.

”This lady in Okaloosa County that had horses, chickens, geese, dogs, and cats that they had been watching for a little while. Everything had deteriorated to the point that they needed to move in and rescue these animals,” Alaqua Medical Manager Mindy Moriarty said.

The animals were said to be in a severely neglected situation at Frye Branch in Laurel Hill. Rescuers say the animals were in conditions unfit for any living thing.

”It was bad. There was no grass in sight even if grass could have grown just broken trees, broken shrubs, brush, and nothing but mud,” Moriarty said.

When rescuers arrived at the scene they found starving horses, dead piglets and chickens, and pigs that had been standing in three feet of water.

”For this particular instance, it was the animal control officers who had been out there quite a bit and knew that it was really bad and just needed some assistance with placement and going out and seizing these animals,” Alaqua Outside Manager Alissa Parsons said.

Moriarty said she could see a noticeable change in the animals after they were rescued.

”You could really tell their whole demeanor changed unloading here,” Moriarty said.

Alaqua staff says rescues like these are always hard on everybody.

”For us, as an organization, it becomes the whole reason we are here. We know for us these are a lot of their last chance,” Parsons said.

Parsons adds it will take a few weeks before these animals recover and are ready for adoption.

