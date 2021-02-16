Advertisement

Alleged sex offender arrested in Panama City

A convicted sex offender has been arrested after police say he exposed his genitals to a...
A convicted sex offender has been arrested after police say he exposed his genitals to a 12-year-old.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A convicted sex offender has been arrested after police say he exposed his genitals to a 12-year-old.

Richard Wynn was taken into custody Monday.

Panama City police say on Sunday, they were called about the incident in which Wynn allegedly exposed himself to a female child.

Officers say when the young female refused, the suspect allegedly tried to pull her pants down.

Officers say the child was not injured.

However, police tell us she secretly recorded the incident and gave the video to detectives.

Panama City police say they were able to locate and arrest Wynn Monday.

They say he allegedly admitted to the crime.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
The coast guard and partner agencies are searching for a kayaker off the coast of Destin.
Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Destin
Florida’s hospitality industry is backing the Governor’s condemnation of potential inter-state...
Florida hospitality industry decries potential federal travel ban
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
One woman dead after stabbing in Southport
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident

Latest News

The Coast Guard suspended its search for an overdue kayaker Monday near Destin, Florida.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker near Destin
Volunteers collected nearly 90 pounds of trash.
Keep PCB Beautiful holiday cleanup picks up nearly 90 pounds of trash
Dozens of banners line the sidewalks along Harrison Avenue in downtown Panama City.
Black History Month banners recognize notable African Americans
Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested two suspects over the weekend...
Two arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Bay County