Alleged sex offender arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A convicted sex offender has been arrested after police say he exposed his genitals to a 12-year-old.

Richard Wynn was taken into custody Monday.

Panama City police say on Sunday, they were called about the incident in which Wynn allegedly exposed himself to a female child.

Officers say when the young female refused, the suspect allegedly tried to pull her pants down.

Officers say the child was not injured.

However, police tell us she secretly recorded the incident and gave the video to detectives.

Panama City police say they were able to locate and arrest Wynn Monday.

They say he allegedly admitted to the crime.

