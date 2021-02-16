Applications open for Gulf Coast State College Foundation Scholarships

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation has begun the scholarship application cycle for the 2021-2022 school year. A guest joined us at the station with all of the details.

Assistant Director Dunkin McLane says all students attending or planning to attend Gulf Coast in the fall of 2021 are eligible to apply. High school seniors are highly encouraged to apply now in anticipation of their freshman year at GCSC.

Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher and plan to take three or more credit hours at Gulf Coast State College.

The deadline to apply for general and endowed scholarships is March 15.

To learn more about the scholarships offered and how to apply, watch Paris’s full interview or go online at www.gcscfoundation.org/scholarships.

