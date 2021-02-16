Advertisement

Applications open for Gulf Coast State College Foundation Scholarships

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation has begun the scholarship application cycle for the 2021-2022 school year. A guest joined us at the station with all of the details.

Assistant Director Dunkin McLane says all students attending or planning to attend Gulf Coast in the fall of 2021 are eligible to apply. High school seniors are highly encouraged to apply now in anticipation of their freshman year at GCSC.

Applicants must have a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher and plan to take three or more credit hours at Gulf Coast State College.

The deadline to apply for general and endowed scholarships is March 15.

To learn more about the scholarships offered and how to apply, watch Paris’s full interview or go online at www.gcscfoundation.org/scholarships.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage on Panama City Beach Monday
Severe Weather Pictures and Videos
Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this afternoons severe storm threats for NWFL.
Monday Forecast
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
One woman dead after stabbing in Southport

Latest News

Black History month art
Local artist discusses work focusing on race, overcoming adversity
Applications open for GCSC Foundation Scholarships
Applications open for GCSC Foundation Scholarships
NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from his temporary art gallery to tell us more about the...
Local artist discusses how Black History has influenced his work
A Fort Walton Beach man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Fort Walton Beach man dies in two-vehicle crash