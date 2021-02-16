Black History Month banners recognize notable African Americans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City officials are honoring local and nationally known African Americans with banners.

“You see a banner, you just think ‘who is that important person?’ And you’re like ‘hey they made a mistake they got me up there,’” local civil rights attorney Cecile Scoon said.

It’s no mistake. Scoon earned her spot, along with dozens of other notable African Americans honored in the City of Panama City’s Black History Month banner collection.

“These flags give us a real portrait of Black America and their contributions to this country,” former Callaway Commissioner George Smith said.

Behind each face are stories and struggles.

”I saw things that I never knew even existed or dreamt of existing. I had a hard time dealing with it,” Smith said.

”When I was active duty, I was treated differently by my supervisor. He wanted to always test me,” Scoon said.

With the many hardships come many successes.

In turn, inspiration is born.

”It gives our kids something to look forward to. I’d like to see some of our kids from the [local] school district come by and look at the banners or even look at the exhibit we have here,” Panama City Community Development and Redevelopment Agency Director Michael Johnson said. “I want them to see the accomplishments that African Americans have made to the world itself.”

Honoring those before us who paved the way for Black men and women right here in Bay County and all over the world.

Reminding those who walk alongside to break barriers like Althea Gibson, protect others like Doris Miller, and stand up for what’s right like Clarence Thomas.

”I think just that you can be whatever you want to be if you set your mind to it,” Scoon said.

The banners will stay up for the rest of Black History Month.

City officials said this is a new tradition that will continue for years to come.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.