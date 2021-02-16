Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach man dies in two-vehicle crash

A Fort Walton Beach man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2021
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 28-year-old man was heading west on Highway 98 at about 6:20 a.m. when he lost control of his sedan and began to rotate. Troopers say he then crossed the grass median and entered the eastbound lanes, colliding with the front of a van.

The driver of the sedan sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the van, a 39-year-old woman, was left in serious condition.

