Keep PCB Beautiful holiday cleanup picks up nearly 90 pounds of trash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Volunteers gathered in Panama City Beach for a holiday beach cleanup on Monday.

However, the cleanup was along Thomas Drive instead of our sandy beaches.

Keep PCB Beautiful leaders said the trash on the streets usually ends up along our beaches and in the Gulf so it’s better to get ahead of it before it’s too late.

Leaders said it was a slow year in 2020 but 2021 is looking up.

“Because of the pandemic, we had to cancel a lot of things last year but we have started two new projects since then; the adopt-a-beach-access program which we just won a national award for,” Keep PCB Beautiful President JoAnn Weatherford said.

The organization also started the “We Noticed” program which recognizes businesses monthly for showing exceptional maintenance and beautification of their properties.

Leaders said they collected about 86 pounds of trash Monday.

