Lady Dolphins set to hit the road for playoff opener Tuesday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley girl’s soccer team is one of a handful of local squads looking ahead to state playoff openers Tuesday night.

Coach Marek Betkowski and his Dolphins travel east Tuesday to the Jacksonville area to take on Stanton in their 5A regional quarterfinal. The Dolphins at 9-3-1 and the runner up in District 1. Stanton is 6-6-3 and the champion of District 2. Thus Stanton gets to host this playoff match, a decided advantage playing on the home pitch.

“It is definitely a disadvantage, going five hours, sometimes longer, to play the game.” coach Betkowski told me via Zoom Monday. “Even going in a comfortable charter bus, it’s never good. We will stop a couple of times, stretch, warm up.at the rest area, as we always do. We’ll have lunch together, and we’ll try to keep the girls moving before we get there. But it’s definitely a disadvantage.”

All the bad weather in our area the past few days, the days leading up to the this match, has affected the team’s preparations, but not to a level that has the coach overly concerned.

“It will affect us some, but it would be worse if it had happened at the beginning of the season.” the coach said. “It’s the end of the season, we don’t have concerns as far as girls not being in shape. So at the end of the season, with the recovery time, it may be a good thing.”

That match in Jacksonville Tuesday night set for 7 eastern.

