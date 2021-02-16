Advertisement

Lady Dolphins set to hit the road for playoff opener Tuesday night

By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley girl’s soccer team is one of a handful of local squads looking ahead to state playoff openers Tuesday night.

Coach Marek Betkowski and his Dolphins travel east Tuesday to the Jacksonville area to take on Stanton in their 5A regional quarterfinal. The Dolphins at 9-3-1 and the runner up in District 1. Stanton is 6-6-3 and the champion of District 2. Thus Stanton gets to host this playoff match, a decided advantage playing on the home pitch.

“It is definitely a disadvantage, going five hours, sometimes longer, to play the game.” coach Betkowski told me via Zoom Monday. “Even going in a comfortable charter bus, it’s never good. We will stop a couple of times, stretch, warm up.at the rest area, as we always do. We’ll have lunch together, and we’ll try to keep the girls moving before we get there. But it’s definitely a disadvantage.”

All the bad weather in our area the past few days, the days leading up to the this match, has affected the team’s preparations, but not to a level that has the coach overly concerned.

“It will affect us some, but it would be worse if it had happened at the beginning of the season.” the coach said. “It’s the end of the season, we don’t have concerns as far as girls not being in shape. So at the end of the season, with the recovery time, it may be a good thing.”

That match in Jacksonville Tuesday night set for 7 eastern.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
The coast guard and partner agencies are searching for a kayaker off the coast of Destin.
Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Destin
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
One woman dead after stabbing in Southport
Florida’s hospitality industry is backing the Governor’s condemnation of potential inter-state...
Florida hospitality industry decries potential federal travel ban

Latest News

Coach Hudson shuffling opening week schedule
Mosley baseball season opener gets pushed back an extra day
Three individual lifters won their respective weight classes, as well.
Arnold Girls Weightlifting team wins 2A State Championship for the third consecutive year
Arnold Girls Weightlifting wins third straight State Title.
Arnold Girls Weightlifting wins third straight State Title
Sports
Area scores and highlights for Friday, February 12th