Advertisement

Local artist discusses work focusing on race, overcoming adversity

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

One local artist has been creating paintings inspired by poverty, race, segregation, and life’s challenges for years now. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from Ricky Steele’s temporary art gallery to tell us more about the challenges this artist has faced and how Black History has influenced his art. Steele creates a wide range of art, not just Black History influenced pieces.

To purchase Steele’s artwork, contact him at 850-769-9122.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage on Panama City Beach Monday
Severe Weather Pictures and Videos
Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this afternoons severe storm threats for NWFL.
Monday Forecast
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
One woman dead after stabbing in Southport

Latest News

The Gulf Coast State College Foundation has begun the scholarship application cycle for the...
Applications open for Gulf Coast State College Foundation Scholarships
Applications open for GCSC Foundation Scholarships
Applications open for GCSC Foundation Scholarships
NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from his temporary art gallery to tell us more about the...
Local artist discusses how Black History has influenced his work
A Fort Walton Beach man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.
Fort Walton Beach man dies in two-vehicle crash