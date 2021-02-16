Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Winter cold temps are returning to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After severe storms today we are now waiting on cold weather to move in tonight. Most of our area will see sub freezing temperatures. The lone exception may be near the coast between Tyndall AFB and Apalachicola. Lows near Crestview will be in the mid to upper 20s, near 32 in Panama City, and in the upper 30s in Apalach. The sun returns for your Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Lows again fall to near 32 Wednesday AM before we see the clouds return and rain return late Wednesday into Thursday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

