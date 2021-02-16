Mosley baseball season opener gets pushed back an extra day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -All the bad weather is causing some headaches for area high school softball and baseball coaches. This week is the first week of regular season games, though most coaches are scrambling to reschedule their opening games.

Jon Hudson among them. His Mosley Dolphins, who got in ten games last season, were set to open up the season Tuesday night on the home field against Gulf Breeze. Because Frank Field is way too soggy to play on, they moved the game to the P-C-B Sports Park and its artificial turf fields that drain rather well. Then Santa Rosa Beach closed schools for Tuesday, so Gulf Breeze can’t play, and that game’s now set for Wednesday afternoon. Whenever they get to start, coach Hudson believes his guys will be ready to play!

“Well I’ll tell you January we really had good weather.” coach Hudson told me Monday afternoon via Zoom. “Got to start around mid-January and we were getting some things done. And then February hit and it’s been wet. You know I don’t think any coaches feel great about the preparation. But we’ve got a pretty veteran group. And I know everybody’s excited to play. For what little preparation we’ve got in I do feel good about the experience that we have. And I do think that we’re going to be in pretty good shape.”

The important thing coach Hudson went on to say, is that they are getting ready for a full season ahead. And they are ready to go, even it there is yet another delay in a year full of them.

“It really is crazy but these guys are almost used to it at this point.” Hudson said. “You know they’re just ready to play. Just give us a game and let us go play some baseball. So they’re excited about it, and I am too. I’m pretty excited about it, and why not. I hope it’s not raining all day Wednesday. We can play on the field, but it may be a little bit soggy out there.”

That game Wednesday at the Panama City Beach Sports Park is set for 3 o’clock.

