Niceville woman accused of sexually abusing child

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Niceville woman is facing charges after being accused of sexually abusing a child.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say Katrina Puri, 50, was arrested Tuesday morning. Investigators believe Puri sexually abused a child over a seven month period in 2018.

Deputies say a caretaker had reported noticing marks on the child during bath time. She also reported behaviors inappropriate for the child’s age. The victim reportedly told her caretaker, then investigators, that Puri touched her inappropriately multiple times.

During an interview, Puri denied any sexual abuse took place.

Puri is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 and lewd and lascivious exhibition on a victim less than 16.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.