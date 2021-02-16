Advertisement

Severe Weather Pictures and Videos

Damage reports from Monday over NWFL
Damage reports from Monday over NWFL(WJHG)
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms moved through the panhandle Monday. These storms produced damage from Panama City Beach to Jackson County. We had several tornado warnings during the afternoon, but we have yet to confirm any tornadoes. Check out some of the damage pictures and videos and submit your own below...

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
The coast guard and partner agencies are searching for a kayaker off the coast of Destin.
Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker near Destin
Florida’s hospitality industry is backing the Governor’s condemnation of potential inter-state...
Florida hospitality industry decries potential federal travel ban
A suspect is in BCSO custody after stabbing a woman.
One woman dead after stabbing in Southport
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident

Latest News

The Coast Guard suspended its search for an overdue kayaker Monday near Destin, Florida.
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker near Destin
Volunteers collected nearly 90 pounds of trash.
Keep PCB Beautiful holiday cleanup picks up nearly 90 pounds of trash
Dozens of banners line the sidewalks along Harrison Avenue in downtown Panama City.
Black History Month banners recognize notable African Americans
Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested two suspects over the weekend...
Two arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Bay County