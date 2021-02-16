Severe Weather Pictures and Videos

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of strong to severe storms moved through the panhandle Monday. These storms produced damage from Panama City Beach to Jackson County. We had several tornado warnings during the afternoon, but we have yet to confirm any tornadoes. Check out some of the damage pictures and videos and submit your own below...

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.