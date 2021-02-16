Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar now that the cold front has pushed the storms out to the east. However, clouds remain in place as colder air continues to move in on a northwesterly breeze this morning. We’ll likely keep the clouds around for most of the morning before seeing some sunshine break through this afternoon.

But be sure to dress warmly out the door this morning! It’s downright cold with temperatures about 20 degrees colder than yesterday morning. We’re waking up in the 20s west of Hwy331, around freezing along Hwy231, and just a bit more into the upper 30s east of Hwy231 down toward the Forgotten Coast as the colder air hasn’t quite moved all the way across the Panhandle this morning.

Speaking of moving, the winds are adding to the chill this morning with most feeling like the 20s if not the teens west of Hwy331! A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for our Western Counties until 10am.

Due to the freezing conditions following yesterday’s rains, we’ll need to be careful commuting across bridges and overpasses as some icy spots could be possible from any standing rain still left on roadways.

Temperatures should start to warm up above freezing after 10am. But due to the clouds and winds, we’ll likely still see feels like temperatures around the low 30s through lunchtime. Eventually some of the clouds break this afternoon and temperatures manage to reach the upper 40s for daytime highs.

Northerly winds persist into tonight and another freeze is possible, largely for those along and north of Hwy20 by Wednesday morning. Most of our Wednesday looks quiet however, clouds return throughout the day and a few spotty showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as another batch of storms moves in for Thursday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies in the morning turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cold, gradually moving into the 40s in the afternoon and feeling chillier in a light northwesterly breeze. Your 7 Day Forecast has us with a largely quite day for Wednesday with a few late day spotty showers possible ahead of better storm chances returning for Thursday.

