Two arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested two suspects over the weekend and seized cocaine and several thousand dollars.

Twenty-five-year-old Trenton Davis and 26-year-old April Wilson were taken into custody.

Sunday night, deputies say they stopped their vehicle on Highway 231 near Highway 20.

During the traffic stop, deputies say a K-9 alerted them to the presence of illegal drugs.

Investigators say while searching, they found half a kilo of cocaine and $5,000 in cash.

Both Davis and Wilson were arrested.

They face multiple charges, including trafficking in cocaine.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.