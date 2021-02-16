Two arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine in Bay County
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested two suspects over the weekend and seized cocaine and several thousand dollars.
Twenty-five-year-old Trenton Davis and 26-year-old April Wilson were taken into custody.
Sunday night, deputies say they stopped their vehicle on Highway 231 near Highway 20.
During the traffic stop, deputies say a K-9 alerted them to the presence of illegal drugs.
Investigators say while searching, they found half a kilo of cocaine and $5,000 in cash.
Both Davis and Wilson were arrested.
They face multiple charges, including trafficking in cocaine.
