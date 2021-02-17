Caring and Sharing of South Walton moves forward with annual fashion show

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local nonprofit is moving forward with a special annual event aimed at helping those in need. Sam Martello was live from their headquarters with all the details.

Caring and Sharing of South Walton’s 12th Annual Spring Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held Sunday, February 28 at the Vue on 30a beginning at 12:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy lunch and a fashion show, silent auction, and photo booth. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at their facility located on Lynn Drive. Organizers say funds raised will go towards Caring and Sharing’s million to continue providing food, utility, prescription, and basic need assistance to residents of South Walton County.

For more information, watch Sam’s full interview.

