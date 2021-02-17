Debris scattered at Panama City Beach arcade after storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Monday’s afternoon storm may have only lasted a few hours and had few targets but the ones it hit, it hit hard.

At Funland Arcade and Snack Bar in Panama City Beach, you see blown-out windows, missing siding, and debris from surrounding buildings intertwined with outdoor seating.

”Those were concrete seats and tables that have been here forever. I’ve been here 20 years and they were here when I started. They actually moved off their pedestals,” Funland general manager Joel McDavid said.

Also scattered alongside the roads and sidewalks: loose nails and shattered glass.

McDavid said he’s been working at Funland for 20 years. The arcade itself has been around for 68 years.

When the storm left, it took pieces of history along with it.

”We lost the faces on our high rise sign and we lost the faces on our dairy ice cream sign that’s been above the dairy bar for 50 years,” McDavid said.

Now employees are in a rush to clean up before they open for the busy season next Wednesday.

Luckily, McDavid said only the outside of the building sustained damage and the roof is okay.

National Weather Service meteorologists have since confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down on the west side of Panama City beach, hitting places like Frank Brown Park.

