Double red flag fines to increase to $500 on first offense in South Walton

Fines for violating double red flag warnings will go up this summer.
Fines for violating double red flag warnings will go up this summer.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

You’ll want to pay closer attention to the beach flags if you plan on visiting South Walton’s beaches this year.

Tuesday, Walton County commissioners approved raising the fine for disobeying double red flag warnings on the beach to $500.

That’s for a first offense.

Double red flags mean the waters of the Gulf of Mexico are closed to swimmers due to dangerous conditions.

Beach safety director for the South Walton Fire District David Vaughn said, over the last year they saw more defiance of the beach flag warnings.

“Being in the water is being in the water, that’s been our stance all along, and so we’ve always tried to promulgate a message of staying on the dry sand because when the water’s closed, the water’s closed,” said Vaughn.

South Walton Fire District and Code Compliance leaders will meet next month to talk about the precise definition of what is considered “in the water.”

