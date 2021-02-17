Advertisement

It’s some of the coldest weather we’ve had this year and officials say the elderly should take precautions

Bay County Council on Aging CEO Elizabeth Coulliette said space heaters are one of the best...
Bay County Council on Aging CEO Elizabeth Coulliette said space heaters are one of the best ways to keep your home warm and lots of blankets are also encouraged.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the temperatures outside start to drop, the more dangerous it becomes for some people. Especially the elderly.

“Don’t get out in the cold. Don’t do things that maybe you used to do when you were okay to do when you were younger,” Bay County Council on Aging CEO Elizabeth Coulliette said.

Coulliette said when volunteers deliver meals on wheels to their elders, they check to make sure they’re staying warm.

“We want to remind them to at least keep one room in their house warm and to wear layers. Wear warm clothes. Make sure that they drink enough and eat warm food,” said Coulliette.

Coulliette said space heaters are one of the best ways to keep your home warm and lots of blankets are also encouraged. The elderly are not the only ones who should be taking cold weather preparations. Panama City Beach fire officials also offer other cold weather safety tips. Station 30 Fire Captain Garrett Jackson said he recommends heating your home in conventional ways, which includes space heaters but use extreme caution.

“We recommend a new one that’s in new, working order that looks like it’s in working shape with no missing pieces. We recommend one that’s been looked over by a third party,” said Jackson.

Jackson also recommends using a space heater that automatically shuts off if it falls over.

“We do see where someone uses a space heater and it’s too close to a fabric via curtain or a couch, sofa, something like that and we’ve seen some small fires from things like that,” said Jackson.

Jackson said to place your space heater three feet away from anything that could burn and to always keep an eye on it. Both recommend just staying inside, but if you do go outside, be prepared with gloves, hats, and heavy coats. Coulliette said the Bay County Council on Aging is accepting blanket and new space heater donations. She adds if any elderly are experiencing problems, to call them at (850) 769-3468.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage on Panama City Beach Monday
Severe Weather Pictures and Videos
Strong winds, thunder, heavy rain and a possible tornado shook Panama City Beach Monday.
Panama City Beach officials speak on possible tornado that left damage
Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident
The boxes allow anyone to properly retire a flag.
Local teen creates boxes for proper U.S. flag disposal

Latest News

The Spanish Road Travels Along Florida's Royal Road El Camino Real, one of the books by local...
Local authors to hold book tribute for influential moments in Bay County
'John Fifteen Five' looks to bring more culture into our community by revamping part of Grace...
“The Grace District” is coming to Downtown Panama City
Fines for violating double red flag warnings will go up this summer.
Double red flag fines to increase to $500 on first offense in South Walton
Noyes resigned as county attorney Tuesday.
Walton County commission to begin search for new county attorney