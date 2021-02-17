It’s some of the coldest weather we’ve had this year and officials say the elderly should take precautions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the temperatures outside start to drop, the more dangerous it becomes for some people. Especially the elderly.

“Don’t get out in the cold. Don’t do things that maybe you used to do when you were okay to do when you were younger,” Bay County Council on Aging CEO Elizabeth Coulliette said.

Coulliette said when volunteers deliver meals on wheels to their elders, they check to make sure they’re staying warm.

“We want to remind them to at least keep one room in their house warm and to wear layers. Wear warm clothes. Make sure that they drink enough and eat warm food,” said Coulliette.

Coulliette said space heaters are one of the best ways to keep your home warm and lots of blankets are also encouraged. The elderly are not the only ones who should be taking cold weather preparations. Panama City Beach fire officials also offer other cold weather safety tips. Station 30 Fire Captain Garrett Jackson said he recommends heating your home in conventional ways, which includes space heaters but use extreme caution.

“We recommend a new one that’s in new, working order that looks like it’s in working shape with no missing pieces. We recommend one that’s been looked over by a third party,” said Jackson.

Jackson also recommends using a space heater that automatically shuts off if it falls over.

“We do see where someone uses a space heater and it’s too close to a fabric via curtain or a couch, sofa, something like that and we’ve seen some small fires from things like that,” said Jackson.

Jackson said to place your space heater three feet away from anything that could burn and to always keep an eye on it. Both recommend just staying inside, but if you do go outside, be prepared with gloves, hats, and heavy coats. Coulliette said the Bay County Council on Aging is accepting blanket and new space heater donations. She adds if any elderly are experiencing problems, to call them at (850) 769-3468.

