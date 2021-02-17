Advertisement

Local authors to hold book tribute for influential moments in Bay County

The Spanish Road Travels Along Florida's Royal Road El Camino Real, one of the books by local...
The Spanish Road Travels Along Florida's Royal Road El Camino Real, one of the books by local author Robert Hurst.(Robert Hurst)
By Antonio Reese
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Thursday, four local authors will put together a tribute to showcase influential moments of history in Bay County.

A portion of local history in and around North Florida will be on display during a book signing later this week.

The books were written by locals Nancy Hudson, Robert Hurst, Ken Redd, and Willie Spears.

The Story of George Mortimer West, The Life, and History of Vincent E. Valentine, Junior, and the Spanish Road, a road that once ran through North Florida are just a few of the many key topics covered in the books.

“Four local authors have come out with new books. So, we decided to have an event that is kind of a tribute to local authors that write history books,” said Robert Hurst, one of the local authors.

The first book signing will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 pm at the Panama City Publishing Company.

For those not able to attend Thursday’s signing, two other signings will take place.

Saturday, a signing will take place at the Bay County Historical Museum from 10 am to noon.

The last signing will take place Sunday at the History Class Brewing Company from 1 to 3 pm.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage on Panama City Beach Monday
Severe Weather Pictures and Videos
Strong winds, thunder, heavy rain and a possible tornado shook Panama City Beach Monday.
Panama City Beach officials speak on possible tornado that left damage
Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident
The boxes allow anyone to properly retire a flag.
Local teen creates boxes for proper U.S. flag disposal

Latest News

'John Fifteen Five' looks to bring more culture into our community by revamping part of Grace...
“The Grace District” is coming to Downtown Panama City
Fines for violating double red flag warnings will go up this summer.
Double red flag fines to increase to $500 on first offense in South Walton
Noyes resigned as county attorney Tuesday.
Walton County commission to begin search for new county attorney
Bay County Council on Aging CEO Elizabeth Coulliette said space heaters are one of the best...
It’s some of the coldest weather we’ve had this year and officials say the elderly should take precautions