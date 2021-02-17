Local authors to hold book tribute for influential moments in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This Thursday, four local authors will put together a tribute to showcase influential moments of history in Bay County.

A portion of local history in and around North Florida will be on display during a book signing later this week.

The books were written by locals Nancy Hudson, Robert Hurst, Ken Redd, and Willie Spears.

The Story of George Mortimer West, The Life, and History of Vincent E. Valentine, Junior, and the Spanish Road, a road that once ran through North Florida are just a few of the many key topics covered in the books.

“Four local authors have come out with new books. So, we decided to have an event that is kind of a tribute to local authors that write history books,” said Robert Hurst, one of the local authors.

The first book signing will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 pm at the Panama City Publishing Company.

For those not able to attend Thursday’s signing, two other signings will take place.

Saturday, a signing will take place at the Bay County Historical Museum from 10 am to noon.

The last signing will take place Sunday at the History Class Brewing Company from 1 to 3 pm.

