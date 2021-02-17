New changes approved to the Walton County beach activities ordinance

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

For thousands of people who visit South Walton each year, renting a set of beach chairs is something they take for granted.

But there are questions as to whether it should be legal for beachfront property owners to allow beach vendors on their residential property.

“We’ve had public vending on private property in some areas that have caused some issues, this has brought this to the forefront, I think what the commissioners were attempting to do is try to relieve some of those issues for residents as well as property owners,” said Walton County code compliance director Tony Cornman.

Walton County commissioner Tony Anderson disagreed with the change that would make it illegal for beach vendors to rent to the public on residentially zoned private beachfront property.

“I think we’re taking away access for the public if private beachfront owners are willing to rent to the public, I think that helps us in the long run, I think if we do this we’re going to push people north of 30A to our already crowded accesses,” said Anderson.

Not only can beach vendors not rent to the public from private property, but they also must rent from beach access points that are greater than 70 linear feet.

