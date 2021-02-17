Advertisement

Panama City Beach City Council names interim city manager

A new interim city manager has been named by Panama City Beach City Council
By Natalie Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday morning Panama City Beach held a special meeting to name an interim city manager.

The special meeting was necessary because last week former City Manager Tony O’Rourke was fired. O’Rourke claims his termination came after he filed a whistleblower complaint with the council.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said O’Rourke wrote a memo to the council, which has now prompted an internal investigation.

Some in the audience at Tuesday’s special meeting were unhappy with the situation.

“There is obviously no trust and this is obviously a revenge firing I mean anybody in town could see that,” said one audience member.

another added, ”So why would you fire a city manager that found, introduced criminality or suspicion of criminality inside city hall.“

”You need to listen to more honest people, that sure as *bleep* wouldn’t be you,” fired off another.

The council named former Utilities Director Al Shortt as interim city manager. Shortt retired in January and has more than 25 years of experience serving the city.

Shortt will be only serving as interim manager for 90 days. Mayor Sheldon says he’s confident they’ll be able to name a new city manager within that time.

Mayor Sheldon says the process to find a new city manager will start immediately.

