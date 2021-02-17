Advertisement

Second arrest in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery of teen

L to R: Mi'quel Coward, Elijah Faulkner
L to R: Mi'quel Coward, Elijah Faulkner(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men are now facing charges in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a teen in Okaloosa County.

Sheriff’s Deputies say in October 2020, a 15-year-old was getting a ride from Mi’quel Coward, 19. They say when the victim got into the vehicle, Coward pointed a shotgun at him and demanded money. They say Coward hit the teen in the face with the butt of the gun and grabbed him by the hair to keep him from getting out of the vehicle.

Deputies say Coward robbed the victim of $250 and a cell phone, then forced him out of the car several blocks away.

Coward was arrested in October and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

Last week, another man was arrested in connection with the case.

Deputies say Elijah Faulkner, 20, was driving the vehicle when the robbery and kidnapping happened. He reportedly admitted to deputies he got $40 of the victim’s money and threw the teen’s cell phone in the bushes at the apartment complex where he lives.

Faulkner is also charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

