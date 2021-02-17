Shalimar man facing child porn charges

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Shalimar man arrested in December in a sting operation in Okaloosa County focused on adults using the internet to arrange sex with minor, is now facing more charges.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies say Gabriel Petty, 22, is now charged with six counts possession of child pornography. He was previously charged with use of a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sex, and use of a two way communication to commit a felony.

Investigators took Petty’s phone when he was arrested in December. At that time, Petty admitted using it to chat about potential sexual encounters with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

They say after getting a search warrant, they looked at his phone in January. On the phone, investigators say they found six photos of child pornography.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.