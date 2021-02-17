PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Terrell Rowe from Mowat Middle School in Lynn Haven.

Terrell is 13 and has a medical condition that needs constant attention to control. In spite of his Type One diabetes, he keeps good grades. He enjoys playing sports and riding his bicycle for exercise and is interested in ghosts and haunted houses.

He chose to attend classes at school even though the pandemic could pose a serious threat to him. He has read the Bible twice, but STEM classes are his favorite since they are the easiest for him. The award has a special meaning for him.

“It puts a smile on my face and it tells me I can do more in my life and I want to say, Thank You, and that they are an amazing person. I just want to say that will totally help me later in my life when I look back, I will be like look, hey you got this award, you can do more in your life.” said, Terrell .

Terrell would like to learn several foreign languages when he goes to high school, among them, Japanese, since he is fascinated by their culture.

