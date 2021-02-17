Advertisement

This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is...

Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week’s 850 Strong Student of the Week is Terrell Rowe from Mowat Middle School in Lynn Haven.

Terrell is 13 and has a medical condition that needs constant attention to control. In spite of his Type One diabetes, he keeps good grades. He enjoys playing sports and riding his bicycle for exercise and is interested in ghosts and haunted houses.

He chose to attend classes at school even though the pandemic could pose a serious threat to him. He has read the Bible twice, but STEM classes are his favorite since they are the easiest for him. The award has a special meaning for him.

“It puts a smile on my face and it tells me I can do more in my life and I want to say, Thank You, and that they are an amazing person. I just want to say that will totally help me later in my life when I look back, I will be like look, hey you got this award, you can do more in your life.” said, Terrell .

Terrell would like to learn several foreign languages when he goes to high school, among them, Japanese, since he is fascinated by their culture.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strong winds, thunder, heavy rain and a possible tornado shook Panama City Beach Monday.
Panama City Beach officials speak on possible tornado that left damage
Storm damage on Panama City Beach Monday
Severe Weather Pictures and Videos
Katrina Puri is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim less than 12 and lewd...
Niceville woman accused of sexually abusing child
Matthew Dickason is charged with grand theft.
Atlanta attorney disbarred, facing charges in Walton County connected to fraud
The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing kayaker near Destin

Latest News

Caring and Sharing Fashion
Caring and Sharing of South Walton moves forward with annual fashion show
CARING AND SHARING OF SOUTH WALTON HAS BEEN PROVIDING MANY NECESSITIES TO THE COMMUNITY FOR...
LIVE CARING AND SHARING OF SOUTH WALTON
TERRELL IS 13 AND HAS A MEDICAL CONDITION THAT NEEDS CONSTANT ATTENTION TO CONTROL. IN SPITE OF...
850 STRONG STUDENT TERREL ROWE
IF YOU NORMALLY RENT A BEACH CHAIR WHEN YOU HEAD OUT FOR A DAY IN THE SUN IN SOUTH WALTON,...
BEACH CHAIRS WALTON CO