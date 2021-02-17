Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Another night of near freezing temperatures is expected
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We will see yet another night of freezing temperatures here in the panhandle. Lows will fall to 28-32 for areas north of the bays w/low to mid 30s near the coast. We will see a sunny start Wednesday give way to cloudier skies and warmer temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will be East at 10 mph. A strong cold front will bring a risk of severe storms Thursday morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will start Thursday near 60 w/highs close to 70. In the wake of the front we should see quieter weather Friday through the weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

