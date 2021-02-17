Walton County commission to begin search for new county attorney

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County attorney Sidney Noyes resigned from her position Tuesday.

It happened at the end of the beach activities ordinance meeting.

The board of county commissioners accepted Noyes’s resignation letter-- which stated she was stepping down to spend more time with her family.

Her resignation goes into effect on March 12th, and in the meantime, the board will begin the search for a new county attorney.

“The board has made a motion to bring something to the next meeting on Tuesday, our regular meeting, about what that process of moving forward is going to look like for interim, see if we need to bring in any additional attorneys, additional support, up until they can get someone to fill that position permanently,” said public information officer Louis Svehla.

The search for the next county attorney will begin this week.

