Advertisement

Walton County commission to begin search for new county attorney

Sidney Noyes resigned from her position Tuesday
Noyes resigned as county attorney Tuesday.
Noyes resigned as county attorney Tuesday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Walton County attorney Sidney Noyes resigned from her position Tuesday.

It happened at the end of the beach activities ordinance meeting.

The board of county commissioners accepted Noyes’s resignation letter-- which stated she was stepping down to spend more time with her family.

Her resignation goes into effect on March 12th, and in the meantime, the board will begin the search for a new county attorney.

“The board has made a motion to bring something to the next meeting on Tuesday, our regular meeting, about what that process of moving forward is going to look like for interim, see if we need to bring in any additional attorneys, additional support, up until they can get someone to fill that position permanently,” said public information officer Louis Svehla.

The search for the next county attorney will begin this week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage on Panama City Beach Monday
Severe Weather Pictures and Videos
Strong winds, thunder, heavy rain and a possible tornado shook Panama City Beach Monday.
Panama City Beach officials speak on possible tornado that left damage
Reports out of the White House said the Biden administration is considering domestic travel...
State officials speak out against potential Florida travel ban
The loss is quadrupled, The funeral expenses are quadrupled and the heartbreak for the Barfield...
The Barfield family is mourning the loss of four family members in Tuesday’s fatal Highway 388 accident
The boxes allow anyone to properly retire a flag.
Local teen creates boxes for proper U.S. flag disposal

Latest News

The Spanish Road Travels Along Florida's Royal Road El Camino Real, one of the books by local...
Local authors to hold book tribute for influential moments in Bay County
'John Fifteen Five' looks to bring more culture into our community by revamping part of Grace...
“The Grace District” is coming to Downtown Panama City
Fines for violating double red flag warnings will go up this summer.
Double red flag fines to increase to $500 on first offense in South Walton
Bay County Council on Aging CEO Elizabeth Coulliette said space heaters are one of the best...
It’s some of the coldest weather we’ve had this year and officials say the elderly should take precautions